It maybe a Mere Festival but it will be packed with entertainment

A Mere Festival is being held at the Cremorne Gardens alongside the mere in the North Shropshire town.

There will be about 100 classic vehicles on show and more than 30 stalls, set up by local traders,

The Red Lion pub has arranged for Thwaites Shire Horses to be in the town on the day. They had been booked to appear in the 2021 Ellemere Carnival but that was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Town councillor, Tim Hunter said that there would also be live music from Tim Smith, a Raffle, games for the children and games for the grown ups.