It maybe a Mere Festival but it will be packed with entertainment

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Classic cars, shire horse and live music will be among the attractions at a festival in Ellesmere on Saturday .

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/05/2016 Party in the park in Ellesmere - Cremorne Gardens. In Picture: Louis Gillham 9, Allan Gillham (Father) and Jack Gilliam - from Oswestry.
A Mere Festival is being held at the Cremorne Gardens alongside the mere in the North Shropshire town.

There will be about 100 classic vehicles on show and more than 30 stalls, set up by local traders,

The Red Lion pub has arranged for Thwaites Shire Horses to be in the town on the day. They had been booked to appear in the 2021 Ellemere Carnival but that was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Town councillor, Tim Hunter said that there would also be live music from Tim Smith, a Raffle, games for the children and games for the grown ups.

"This is a one-time festival just for Ellesmere, please come and support us. All monies raised go towards the 2022 Carnival,"

