Shropshire Olympians celebrated with special post box toppers

Diane Lewis, Alison Utting and Ismay Evans from Ellesmere Yarn Bombers

Two colourful postbox toppers one with a horse and rider, the other of a swimmer, now adorn post boxes in Ellesmere town centre.

Oliver Townend, of Dudleston Heath near Ellesmere, and his horse Ballaghmor Class - known as Thomas - won gold at Tokyo as part of the GB Eventing Team.

Meanwhile swimmer Freya Anderson was a member of the 4 x 100m mixed medley team which won gold in the pool. Freya went to Ellesmere College and was a member of the Ellesmere Titans.

The post box toppers were created by a small team from the Ellesmere Yarn Bombers group.

Freya Anderson won in the mixed medley

The tribute to showjumper Oliver Townend

Alison Utting, a member of the group, said: "It has been quite tricky as we've never done post boxes before. The various parts were created by different members of the group, so once the bases were finished, they were passed around from house to house to have the other bits attached.

"There were also a few secretive visits to the post boxes at various stages, just to check that everything was going to fit.

There was a bit of a panic when the knitting pattern from the horse didn't turn up, but luckily one of our most experienced knitters was up to the challenge of adapting a donkey pattern.

"It's great to see them in place now and people were already taking photos even as we were stitching them on. We hope the Olympians like them."