Knitters take their craft out to the people

A group of knitters of all abilities gathered in the town centre to sit on benches and camping chairs for a knit and a natter.

The aim was of the day, started in 2005 was as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company. It is celebrated by knitters across the world.

In Ellesmere the Red Lion Knit and Natter group was unable to meet in person for the past year but members still kept in touch with each other.

The town is known for the knitted works of art that a secret group of knitters and those who crochet create and hang on lamposts, bollards and other street furniture.

Last year the yarn bombers brought the seaside to Ellesmere with knitted ice creams, seagulls and other coastal beach items.

During the knit in public day people of all ages and all abilities sat and made woollen creations, chatting.