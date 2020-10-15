Students quiz minister for transport and the economy

Students in a question and answer session with Ken Skates

Sixth form students got the chance to grill the Welsh Assembly Economy and Transport Minister.

The Maelor School, Penley, just over the Shropshire border, held a virtual question and answer session with its Member of the Senedd, Ken Skates.

He was asked a wide variety of questions by Year 12 students in a session organised by Head of History and Politics Rob Quinn.

“I love visiting local schools and always enjoy my visits to The Maelor School. I would have loved to have been able to join the students in person.

"Mr Quinn said the students were keen to catch up and discuss some key issues,” said Mr Skates.

Among the topics covered were mental health, how the Welsh Government has protected jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and how the UK leaving the European Union might impact young people.

Also discussed were Welsh Government programmes designed to help young people, such as Jobs Growth Wales – which has helped almost 20,000 aged 16-24 into work.