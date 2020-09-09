Consultation launched into plans for 23 new homes at Ellesmere

Ellesmere Wharf was previously earmarked for 60 apartments, but plans have now been submitted for 23 homes made up of houses and bungalows, which they hope will be built and ready by summer 2022.

Cornovii Developments Ltd, which launched last year with a £14 million loan from Shropshire Council, discussed plans at a virtual meeting with Ellesmere Town Council.

Lindsay Truman, from Cornovii, said: “The proposal is for 23 homes on the site, made up of one and two-bed bungalows and two, three and four bed houses.

“We’re keeping the existing tree plan as we’re mindful that it’s next to a nature reserve.”

She said there will be 15 homes going on the open market and eight earmarked for affordable housing.

“We’re very keen to market to local people. We want to work with the town council in developing a marketing strategy.

Decision

“We’re aiming to go to public consultation tomorrow for two weeks. We will invite people to complete a questionnaire.

Advertising

"If the consultation goes well, we are hoping to submit a planning application in early October.

"We anticipate a decision early next year, and will be hoping to start on site in April 2021, with delivery 15 months later.”

Councillors raised questions about extra traffic and environmental aspects of the development.

Harpreet Rayet, Shropshire Council’s director of development, said that there should be little effect on local traffic, given that there will be bungalows and “people of a certain age” would be likely to purchase them.

Ellesmere Wharf is the third location to be taken on by Cornovii, which has already drawn up plans for sites in Shrewsbury and St Martin’s.