Firefighters' warning after conservatory destroyed by fire sparked by unattended candle

At around 4pm on Monday (August 4), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of a house fire in Berwyn View in Ellesmere.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire had broken out in the conservatory of a home after a candle had been left unattended.

The conservatory was left badly damaged by the fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service later shared photographs of the badly damaged conservatory and issued a reminder to residents.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident was caused by a flame that was left unattended.

The door to the home following the fire in the conservatory. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

"It's important to have fully working smoke alarms in your property. Never try and put out the fire on your own."