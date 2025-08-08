Firefighters' warning after conservatory destroyed by fire sparked by unattended candle
Shropshire firefighters are reminding residents of the importance of smoke alarms after a fire at a home in Ellesmere.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
At around 4pm on Monday (August 4), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of a house fire in Berwyn View in Ellesmere.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire had broken out in the conservatory of a home after a candle had been left unattended.
The fire service later shared photographs of the badly damaged conservatory and issued a reminder to residents.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident was caused by a flame that was left unattended.
"It's important to have fully working smoke alarms in your property. Never try and put out the fire on your own."