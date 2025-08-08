Kieran James Bowers put his hand down the young victim’s trousers, having previously been to prison for having a stash of child sex abuse images and getting a 13-year-old to send him nudes.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the 27-year-old's latest victim, who he molested in 2020, had not told anyone until three years later, when she found out about his past.

She was on the school bus with her friends when they were “Googling” people’s names. They searched Bowers’s name and uncovered a newspaper article about his previous conviction at Truro Crown Court.

The victim then told her friends what Bowers had done to her.

Kieran Bowers went to the police station after his sex abuse victim and her friend messaged him on WhatsApp. He was jailed for six years at Shrewsbury Crown Court

She and three friends set up a WhatsApp group with a title suggesting they were young girls.

Bowers and his victim, who had concealed her identity, swapped numerous messages, even after she told him she was an underage girl.