Council wants to rent waterside cottage in Ellesmere to business that will 'complement the Mere'

Ellesmere Town Council and Shropshire Council are on the hunt for a new tenant for Mere Cottage in Ellesmere.

The waterside building has previously been the home of a photography studio but is currently vacant and undergoing renovation.

Following completion, the building will be available to rent to a business.

A spokesperson for Ellesmere Town Council said they were committed to finding a tenant who could "complement the wider visitor offer of the Mere and surrounding parkland".

Mere Cottage in Ellesmere

According to the council, the business must be within Section E of the Use Classes Order (2020) - including shops, restaurants or cafes, and offices.

Offers in the region of around £5,000 per year, to be paid in advance monthly, are being sought.

The tenancy would last five years, and any tenant would be responsible for internal decoration and repairs, as well as the maintenance of external areas.

The Ellesmere Town Council spokesperson added: "Anyone who is interested in the opportunity will be required to submit an application providing details of the financial offer, a brief summary detailing how the business will complement the Mere and its surroundings, with particular attention to the potential use of the Mere for water sports and of how the business intends to bring benefit to the local community."

More information is available online at ellesmere-tc.gov.uk/news/contracts or can be requested by phoning 01743 281082 or emailing estates@shropshire.gov.uk.