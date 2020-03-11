Keith’s the baddie in crime day at university

Keith Parry, 57, played a violent offender embroiled in a hostage situation at this year’s Crime Scene Day at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

In the second year of a BA Theatre, Television and Performance degree, Keith was among a group of students from the course to take part in the day.

“We had about three weeks to prepare for the role, we were given a brief about the character so we could get to grips with it – sort of. The only thing we practised were the fight sequences,” he said.

Keith, whose working life before his studies included as a baker/confectioner and teaching assistant, hopes to combine acting with producing and directing when he graduates from Glyndwr.

He said: “I really enjoyed portraying a baddie, as usually anything I do is comedic.

"The challenge for me was not to hurt anyone and not to break character during the transitions."

Keith Parry taking part in the crime day

A team of theatre, television and performance students simulated an altercation at a badminton game played by sports students in the university’s sports hall.

Advertising

Witnessed by psychology and criminology students, the altercation escalated quickly, with an onlooker apparently attacked with a mystery liquid – and a person abducted.

Policing lecturer Andrew Crawford, one of the organisers of the event, said: “The idea behind our annual Crime Scene Day is that it gives students across a range of our courses the chance to test their skills in a fast-paced, realistic environment – with many getting the chance to collaborate with professionals in the careers corresponding to their degree.

Keith Parry taking part in the crime day

“We are very grateful to North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service for helping us today. Their support makes the entire day more realistic for the students.”

Advertising

Working alongside the emergency services teams were students on the university’s policing and forensic science courses, investigating the offences and securing evidence.

As the ‘suspects’ escaped, they were involved in a car crash staged on campus.

Forensic science programme leader Amy Rattenbury said: “Suspects left behind forensic evidence examined by our students to help build up a picture of what had gone on.

“Students taking part in this part of the day were actually being formally assessed on their work as part of the event – making this perhaps one of the more interesting course assessments we have done here at the university.