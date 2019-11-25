Ellesmere tree expert set to feature on Channel 5 documentary

Rob McBride, from Ellesmere, was invited to take part in a segment of Plant a Tree to Save the World which was hosted by broadcaster John Humphrys.

He joined the ITN filming crew at a private estate in Kent to visit the largest maiden oak in Europe.

It was a tree that Rob, who is best known locally as the Tree Hunter, has been longing to see for more than a decade.

"People are now realising just how important trees are to our future," Rob said.

"I was invited by the Woodland Trust to discuss how trees can have a positive affect on our mental health.

"We went down to a private estate in Kent to see this oak and it was fantastic. I have always wanted to see it.

"I don't want to ruin the surprise but when people see it on TV they will understand why it is so magnificent."

Rob said he feels incredibly privileged to have been invited to take part.

"This is something I'm really passionate about," he said.

"It's my hobby first and foremost and I work in Tesco Whitchurch to fund all the work and research I do so to be able to take part in things like this is amazing. I feel very privileged to do it.

"Meeting John Humphreys was brilliant too. We got along really well and had a good laugh. I even got in some of my best tree puns so I'll be interested to see if they make the cut."

The first part of the documentary airs at 8pm on November 28.