Gypsy family left 'without certainty of accommodation' after appeal for yard near Ellesmere is thrown out
A gypsy family's lengthy battle to site four caravans at a horse yard near Ellesmere has seemingly come to an end after their appeal to a planning inspector was thrown out.
Plans to site four caravans at an equestrian yard at Northwood near Ellesmere were first submitted to Shropshire Council in March 2024.
The application argued there was a "considerable level of unmet need" in Shropshire for gypsy and traveller sites and the family had a strong local connection to Shropshire.
According to the documents, the family had been forced to live in "inappropriate bricks-and-mortar accommodation" for several years, and the proposed site would "provide an opportunity for [the applicant] to live in appropriate caravan accommodation, in accordance with her family’s gypsy traditions".