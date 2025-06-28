Auctioneers thank community for dispersal sale turnout for late farmer

The sale at Stocks Farm, Ellesmere, on Saturday (June 21) was organised on behalf of the late Mr Robert Edwards whose family has farmed there for 80 years. A collection by the Edwards family on the day raised £187 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The sale on Saturday

The auction had something to interest all buyers, said the auctioneers.

In addition to six tractors, there was an interesting selection of vintage equipment, together with a wide range of farm implements, machinery, haymaking equipment, trailed implements, and trailers, tools, sundries, spares and dairy equipment.

Top price of £19,000 was for a 2010 Massey Ferguson 5460 Dyna 4 tractor (6,900 hours), while a 2014 Isuzu D-Max Yukon Pickup Truck with 28,920 miles on the clock sold for £14,200 and a 2003 Massey Ferguson 4355 with a MF 875 Loader sold for £13,200.

“This was one of the most genuine dispersal sales that you could ever find and the turnout of people on a beautiful day was fantastic,” said Henry Hyde from Halls auctioneers. “All the lots went to buyers from all over the UK and the MartEye online auction platform was busy.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended to support the sale and the Edwards family for their kind instruction and wish them all the very best for the future.”