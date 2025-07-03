'Never forget you': Ruben Neves & Raul Jimenez lead emotional tributes to Diogo Jota after Wolves hero dies in crash

Jota, who lit up Molineux with 44 goals in 131 games, was a firm favourite among the Wolves supporters - before going on to make the move to Liverpool.

He would net 65 goals in 182 games for the Anfield club, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

On Thursday morning, it was confirmed Jota had died in a car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva, also a professional footballer in the second tier of Portuguese football.

The news has rocked the football world, with a host of figures lining up to pay their respects to the former Wolves forward.

And his former team-mate and ex-Wolves captain Ruben Neves led the tributes to Jota, following Thursday morning's tragic news.

Posting on Instgram, Neves, who now plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, said: "They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"

Jota had recently married his long term girlfriend (DiogoJota X)

He was followed by ex-Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who paid tribute adding: "It's hard to receive this kind of news, and I still can't believe it. An excellent colleague, friend, and above all, a great father. Thanks for everything, my friend. We'll always remember you. A hug to heaven. R.I.P."

Former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards also gave a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote: "A magical footballer with an unwavering, tenacious spirit that has given Wolves fans some of the most wonderful Molineux memories.

"Away from the pitch just a really, really nice person. Thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of Diogo and Andre RIP."



Another former team mate, Ivan Cavaleiro, who spent four years at Molineux, posted a picture on Instagram alongside Jota, while holding up the Championship title, adding: "A huge shock for all of us, lots of strength to the family and friends. Thank you for all these fantastic moments."

Helder Costa, who also featured alongside Jota at Wolves, said: "Without words. Rest in peace Jota."

Former Wolves midfielder and pundit Jamie O'Hara added: "I can’t believe the news I’m waking up to, my heart goes out to Diego Jota family, terrible terrible news."

In a statement confirming the news, the Portuguese Football Federation paid an emotional tribute to both players.

The statement read: "We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Shortly after the news broke, Liverpool put out a statement, which read: "Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

One of Jota's former clubs also paid their respects, adding: "Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep regret that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our youth player. May they rest in peace."

Other figures from the football world lined up to pay their tributes, with ex-Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher adding: "Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids."

And his fellow pundit Gary Neville said: "That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family."

Elsewhere, the World Snooker Tour posted a picture of Jota on X during a visit to the Crucible, explaining Jota was a big fan of the sport and had made a trip to the World Snooker Championship.

The post read: "We are devastated today to hear the news that Diogo Jota has tragically passed away.

"Diogo loved snooker and we were thrilled to welcome him to the Crucible where he met many of our staff and players. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and friends."