Prada-wearing Shrewsbury coke dealer found with £11k of drugs and £17k of cash

Edmund Wellsby, 29, of St George's Street, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Dylan Wagg, prosecuting, said Wellsby had been stopped by officers in the Mount Street area of Shrewsbury on January 9.

He was handcuffed, and was said to be resisting when officers search him and found snap bags containing 4.5g of cocaine, a Louis Vuitton wallet containing £450 in cash, and an iPhone.