Speed reduction proposed for rural road near Ellesmere after community raises safety concerns

A consultation is currently underway for the reduction of the speed limit from the national speed limit to 40mph on a rural road in the hamlet of Lower Hordley, near Ellesmere.

The change would apply to a stretch of the road in advance of the existing 30mph speed limit in the residential area of the hamlet.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said the consultation follows concerns from the local community.

Lower Hordley, near Ellesmere. Photo: Google

They added: "The proposal should facilitate the safe passage of vehicular traffic on the road by preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising from excessive travelling speeds and associated consequences.

"The 40mph section would act as a ‘buffer’, improving road safety by reducing vehicular speed on the southbound approach in advance of the residential area Lower Hordley."

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until July 17, can be viewed at Ellesmere Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.