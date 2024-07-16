"Check your gardens, sheds, outbuildings and allotments": Renewed appeal for missing Anthony, 62

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

North Wales Police have issued a renewed appeal for information about 62-year-old Anthony in areas between Chirk and Acrefair, north of Oswestry.

Officers have 'grave concerns' for Anthony who was reported missing on Wednesday, July 3.

Inspector Matt Subacchi said: “Anthony has now been missing for 15 days and we have serious concerns for his welfare.

“Anyone who thinks they might have seen him after 7pm on Monday, July 1, is urged to get in touch with us.

“I am also appealing to all residents who live between Chirk and Acrefair to check their gardens, sheds, outbuildings and any allotments, where Anthony may have sought shelter.

“Those on narrow boats along the Shropshire Union Canal are also being asked to keep an eye out for sightings of him.

“Anyone with information can contact us via the website, or by calling 101, quoting itrace reference 47761.”

Searches were carried out by the Underwater Search Team along the Chirk Aqueduct on Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 10 after his belongings were discovered near to the canal on July 7.

Further searches by specialist officers have continued since in areas between Chirk and Acrefair to help locate Anthony.

The last confirmed eyewitness sighting of him was in Acrefair cemetery between 6.30pm and 7pm on Monday, July 1.

Anthony is described to be around 5ft10, of a large build, has short grey hair with a moustache.