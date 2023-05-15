One person airlifted to hospital after crash north of Oswestry - emergency services confirm

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "We were made aware of a road traffic collision on the A483 northbound, near Halton shortly after 4pm on Saturday, May 13 involving a motorcyclist."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on May 13 shortly before 4:00pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and a duty operational manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”

Following the crash North Wales Police said the A5 was completely closed south of the Halton Roundabout to the Gledrid Roundabout at about.

Traffic Wales North & Mid also warned of reports of a collision and that emergency services were at the scene.