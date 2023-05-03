Wrexham co-owner Rob wonders when he will wake up after city football team victory parade

Wrexham Co-Owner, Rob McElhenney, celebrates during a victory parade in Wrexham. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

That includes Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney who has tweeted his disbelief at the streets of the city north of the Shropshire border being packed with supporters from kerb to kerb on Tuesday evening.

Wrexham AFC stormed to victory in the National League to secure football league status for the first time in 15 years, sparking scenes of jubilation. It's even led to thousands of people renewing their season tickets for the upcoming campaign.

Hollywood actor and club co-chairman Rob McElhenney, famous for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, found the streets of Wrexham were just as bright. His Twitter profile proudly proclaims him as the "co-chairman of the third oldest football team in the world.

And on Wednesday evening, 24 hours after the victory parade, he tweeted to his 1.1million followers: "Still can’t believe this was real. When do I wake up?" There's even an emoji of red dragon flag of Wales.