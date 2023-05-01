Britain's Got Talent 'cowshed' choir with Shropshire links explain their unusual rehearsal techniques

John's Boys. Photo by ITV

John's Boys Male Chorus, led by Aled Phillips who is director of music at Oswestry School, wowed the judges on Saturday night with their Britain's Got Talent debut on ITV.

The choir, based at Rhosllanerchrugog, near Chirk, practice their singing style in a cowshed.

And speaking on ITV's Lorraine show on Monday morning members of the choir explained that the bovine practice sessions started during lockdown.

They added that they now want cattle in their Britain's Got Talent dressing rooms!

Aled Phillips said the choir is now aiming to create a foundation for men's mental health following their emotional performance.

Members of the choir revealed that they were each asked to get in touch with their own emotions and show it in their performances.

They performed a rendition of Britain's Got Talent finalist Calum Scott's 'Biblical', which brought judge Bruno Tonioli to tears during Saturday night's audition.

It is made up of teachers, traders and choir singers of all ages who have come together through their love of singing.

The two youngest members of the choir are current pupils of Oswestry School – Dan and Akaash.

Bruno told them: "I'm telling you, the blend of your voices, the balance, the harmonies – it was divine. I felt I was in music heaven. Perfection."