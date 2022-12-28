Castle and grounds in Chirk closed because of wind gust risk to old trees

Chirk Castle's grounds

The Met Office is warning of wind gusts of up to 46mph this afternoon (Weds) and the National Trust has decided to close Chirk Castle as a precaution.

A spokesman for Chirk Castle said the high winds could bring down old trees and put the safety of staff and visitors at risk.

"We're sorry to say Chirk Castle and the estate will be closed today, Wednesday 28 December.

"Due to the large number of veteran trees on the estate there is a risk to visitor and staff safety on site in this afternoon's high winds.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."