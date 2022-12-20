The crash happened on the the bridge over the Ceiriog river, on the M5 near the Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Google.

Robert James Mills, who worked at Fever and Boutique in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, died in a crash on the A5 near the Gledrid roundabout in Chirk on December 2 this year.

A 27-year-old man, driving the other car in the head-on collision, remains under arrest on suspicion of murder while in hospital, recovering from his injuries.

An inquest into the death of Mr Mills, who was aged 49 and from Ash Lea, Minsterley, was opened at Shirehall, and adjourned to April 18 next year.

A spokesperson for Fever said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Robert Mills, our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

After the crash happened, police said that at around 7pm on December 2, officers received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 near the Gledrid Roundabout, on a night of heavy fog in the area.

A black Nissan Qashqai collided head-on with a Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5.

Mr Mills was driving the Juke.

The Qashqai driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Mercia Police said at the time that road conditions were "poor", with heavy fog reported in the area.

North Wales Police added that the A5 was closed between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts in both directions, with traffic diverted via Chirk.