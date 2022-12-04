Notification Settings

Murder arrest after 49-year-old man killed in crash on A5

By Eleanor LawsonChirkCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 49-year-old man in head-on crash in Chirk.

The crash occurred on the the bridge over the Ceiriog river, on the M5 near the Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Google.
At around 7pm on Friday officers received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 near the Gledrid Roundabout, on a night of heavy fog in the area.

A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5.

The driver of the Juke, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene. The Qashqai driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Mercia Police said at the time that road conditions were "poor", with heavy fog reported in the area.

North Wales Police added that the A5 was closed between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts in both directions, with traffic diverted via Chirk.

West Mercia Police is asking for anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anything of concern on the A5 shortly before 7pm on Friday to email alexander.sullivan@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 554 of 2 Dec.

Eleanor Lawson

