Murder arrest after 49-year-old man killed in crash on A5

The crash occurred on the the bridge over the Ceiriog river, on the M5 near the Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Google.

At around 7pm on Friday officers received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 near the Gledrid Roundabout, on a night of heavy fog in the area.

A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5.

The driver of the Juke, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene. The Qashqai driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Mercia Police said at the time that road conditions were "poor", with heavy fog reported in the area.

North Wales Police added that the A5 was closed between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts in both directions, with traffic diverted via Chirk.