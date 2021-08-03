Police donate old computer equipment for recycling

Police Crime Commissioner North Wales Andy Dunbobbin (RIGHT) visit to Wales Recycle I.T , Llangefni to meet (from left) Deborah Mitchell, Rebekah Lowther and Gareth Roberts . Picture Mandy Jones

The plea came from the region’s police and crime commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, during a visit to North Wales Recycle IT who have already handed out £35,000-worth of desktops, laptops, tablets and accessories.

After being repaired or refurbished, the equipment has been given to nursery groups, school pupils, charities and elderly people in care homes.

Among the organisations that have stepped up to the plate are North Wales Police which has donated 300 bits of kit, mainly desk tops and laptops.

North Wales Recycle IT was founded by Rebekah and Robin Lowther who also run a successful commercial information technology company, C1phertech, in Llangefni, which was set up 10 years ago.

The social enterprise has provided equipment to organisations across North Wales and needs more businesses and public sector bodies to help them out so they can keep up with the demand.

Mr Dunbobbin, who has a background in IT, said: “I would urge any companies or public sector organisations who are upgrading their technology to donate their redundant desktops, laptops and tablets to North Wales Recycle IT so they can be refurbished quickly and provided to those in need.

“It’s so good that North Wales Police donating equipment that is no longer needed by us and is bringing new use and that really falls in line with the green agenda in terms of recycling.

The hook up with North Wales Police was championed by Gareth Wynne Roberts, the force’s Deputy ICT Infrastructure Manager.

He said: “This is the ideal partnership for us because we have IT equipment that we no longer need for us as an organisation.

“As well as being a good thing to do, it also makes my life easier. Having a company on your doorstep to be able to come to pick up kit at any time – and not charging for it - is important and I think this relationship is definitely beneficial for both sides.

“Clearly, we have done our part in terms of security to ensure our information was clear from those machines and ensured that all security measures were in place as we didn’t want to risk not only ourselves but also North Wales Recycle IT.