MP welcomes broadband improvements

Simon Baynes

Openreach have recently announced that a total of 140 exchanges across Wales will be upgraded, with rural homes set to benefit the most. In Clwyd South, the exchanges in Corwen, Llangollen and Ruabon will be upgraded, enabling access to full fibre broadband many more homes and businesses.

The MP for Clwyd South, Mr Baynes, said: “I’m delighted to hear about Openreach’s plans to connect an extra 415,000 more home and businesses across rural Wales. It’s excellent to see that the UK Government is committed to boosting access to broadband for people and businesses across Wales, and projects like this are a huge step forward in achieving that goal.

“Fast, reliable broadband is more important than ever due to more people working at home, and this will be a great step forward for the communities of Corwen, Llangollen and Ruabon.