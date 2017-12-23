Elf on the Shelf comes to life

Chloe Davies, 18, decided to turn the craze for a toy elf keeping an eye on children in the house in the run up to Christmas into a life-sized version.

So popular were her photos of the elf around Chirk that the teenager and her mother, Helen, said they would donate 50p for every 'like' on facebook to buy a hamper for Chirk Community Hospital.

The likes snowballed and local businesses and the community have chipped in to buy not one, but several hampers.

Chloe started her real life 'Elf on a Shelf' photos at her home in Pen y waun.

Then she started venturing further afield having her photo taken in all kinds of locations from the Welcome to Chirk sign to the local canal marina.

“It started off as a joke but when we noticed that the photographs were getting a few ‘likes’ we decided to donate money and do something good for the community."

Local businesses donated items for the hampers and people have also been giving Chloe donations to help the hospital.

“A little girl stopped Chloe in the street the other day and asked her where she’ll be next, it really is a big hit with everybody in the town.”

Chloe said that because there had been such a good response she was going to do a 'meet and greet' session for children in Chirk on Christmas Eve.

"We will be in Pen y Waun from 5-6.30pm to say hello to as many children as we can before I go back to the North Pole," she said.