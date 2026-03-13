Delays after car 'crashed into stationary vehicles' in Oswestry - emergency services on scene
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a crash in Oswestry on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services including the police and firefighters were called to Lower Brook Street in Oswestry at around 3.33pm on Friday (March 13) following reports of a collision.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the incident involved a car which had collided with other stationary vehicles.
They said: "We received a call around 3.30pm this afternoon (March 13) with a report of a road traffic collision on Lower Brook Street in Oswestry.
"Officers are currently at the scene which involved a car collided with other stationary vehicles."
Live traffic data at around 4pm showed that drivers were facing delays around the site of the crash - on Upper Church Street, Upper Brook Street, Church Street and Lower Brook Street.
West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.