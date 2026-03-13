Delays after car 'crashed into stationary vehicles' in Oswestry - emergency services on scene

Emergency services including the police and firefighters were called to Lower Brook Street in Oswestry at around 3.33pm on Friday (March 13) following reports of a collision.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the incident involved a car which had collided with other stationary vehicles.

Lower Brook Street, Oswestry. Photo: Google

They said: "We received a call around 3.30pm this afternoon (March 13) with a report of a road traffic collision on Lower Brook Street in Oswestry.

"Officers are currently at the scene which involved a car collided with other stationary vehicles."

Live traffic data at around 4pm showed that drivers were facing delays around the site of the crash - on Upper Church Street, Upper Brook Street, Church Street and Lower Brook Street.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.