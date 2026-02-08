Four fire crews respond after crash near Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident, at Tref ar Clawdd, near Oswestry, shortly after 6pm yesterday - Saturday, February 7.

Four fire crews, including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Oswestry and Wellington with an Operations officer also in attendance.

An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved one vehicle and that all of its occupants had managed to get out before their arrival.

Firefighters worked to make sure the vehicle was safe and assisted with caring for the casualties.