Another Oswestry Lib Dem councillor quits party citing 'personal reasons'

Fiona Wilson has said the decision is due to personal reasons, but she will remain on the council as an independent.

Councillor Wilson represents Victoria ward and, along with Councillor Lucy McKinney, won the seat at last May’s local elections.

Fiona Wilson is now an independent councillor on Oswestry Town Council after resigning from the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Oswestry Town Council/Google

Councillor McKinney also quit the Lib Dems last month, saying she didn’t agree with the “whipping culture”, where members are expected to vote in line with the party’s position.

She is now an independent councillor along with Jay Moore, who resigned from the Liberal Democrats in November.

Another former Lib Dem, Rebekah Anderton, resigned from her Carreg Llwyd ward in September.

That resulted in a by-election in November, which was won by Stephen Froggatt by a single vote.

A month later, the Greens were joined by Councillor Mark Roberts, who previously represented the Lib Dems in the Carreg Llywd ward, and cited the impact of leader Zac Polanski for his decision.

Commenting on her decision, Councillor Wilson said: “I have not resigned from the council as I don’t want to burden Oswestry taxpayers with the cost of a by-election and feel, as an independent, I am still able to work efficiently for the people of Oswestry. ”

Oswestry Town Council is due to meet this evening (Wednesday, January 15).