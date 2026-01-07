Oswestry councillor leaves Liberal Democrats accusing some members of 'unprofessional behaviour'

Lucy McKinney represents the Victoria Ward on Oswestry Town Council following success at last May’s local elections.

The Guildhall, the headquarters of Oswestry Town Council. Picture: Google

However, she will now be an independent councillor after not agreeing with the “whipping culture” within the Lib Dems, where members are expected to vote in line with the party’s position.

Councillor Lucy McKinney. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

She is not the first Lib Dem councillor to jump ship. Jay Moore is also now an independent councillor after he didn’t agree with the group’s decision to take on services from Shropshire Council as part of a devolution process.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Anderton resigned from her Carreg Llwyd ward in September after being a Lib Dem councillor.

That resulted in a by-election in November, which was won by Mark Froggatt by just one vote. Cllr Froggatt was also previously a member of the Lib Dems, but defected to the Greens due to the impact of Green Party leader Zac Polanski. The Lib Dems did not put forward a candidate.

Cllr McKinney said her decision to quit the Lib Dems “was not made lightly.”

“Over time, I felt that some actions and decisions within the local party were not always being taken in the best interests of Oswestry,” she said.

“I also experienced unprofessional behaviour from a small number of individuals, including a lack of respect for my reasonable requests for politeness, positivity and constructive working relationships within the group.

“After careful thought, I concluded that standing as an Independent would allow me to represent residents more honestly and effectively. Importantly, this approach also avoids the need for a by-election, which would place an unnecessary financial burden on local taxpayers.

“My priority has always been, and remains, the best interests of Oswestry.

“As an independent councillor, I am free to assess each decision on its merits and vote accordingly. I do not agree with a whipping culture where councillors are expected to vote with the party line or abstain, even when they believe a decision is wrong.

“I believe residents deserve representatives who are prepared to speak up and vote in line with their conscience and the needs of the town.

“I remain fully committed to working constructively with councillors of all parties, council officers, and the community to deliver the best possible outcomes for Oswestry.”

In a statement, the Oswestry Liberal Democrats group said: “The Oswestry Liberal Democrats live in and love the communities that we are extremely proud to represent. We will always be there to work hard for our residents and champion those who need help.

“The “whip” is simply an agreed group view that has been debated and agreed among all members of the group. Its aim is to carefully work through each issue as it arises and ensure that decisions are made for the benefit for the town as a whole.

“Oswestry Lib Dems will continue to listen to and work with local residents to find solutions that work for our town. We are committed to working with the community for the good of Oswestry and are excited and optimistic about what we can all do together for our fabulous town.

“It is of course disappointing that certain members felt unable to continue to work together in the best interests of all Oswestrians. We are now positive that the remaining group will be able to work together to deliver our election promises for Oswestry – both protecting and enhancing our services.”