New play centre aimed at children and adults with soft play, climbing walls and immersive gaming to open in Oswestry

Called Ascend Oswestry, it will be housed in Cambrian Works in Gobowen Road and have several different activities to try out.

The company says these are themed around the concept of 'climb higher, play harder, explore more' and will bring together three elements: climbing, soft play and immersive gaming.

There will be an early years area dedicated to the under-fives, a soft play arena and climbing walls, and The Grid which uses tech for active game play.

Ascend Oswestry's founder Brontë Madison said it was aimed at both children and adults with the hope of offering something the whole family could enjoy together.

"The goal was to create a facility that reaches everyone," she said.

"We wanted a space where a toddler can explore safely in a dedicated zone while older children and parents are challenging themselves on the climbing walls or in the gaming arena.

"It's about quality time that actually feels active."

The new venue is housed in the former Fantastic Funhouse unit which closed in September.

A soft launch is taking place on January 4 with the official opening later this month, however this is expected to be just phase one of a larger project, with details due to be announced later in 2026.

Ms Madison added: "Opening the doors in January is just the beginning. We have a long-term vision for this space.

"As we grow, we'll be introducing even more ways for the community to explore and play.

"We aren't just opening a building, we're starting a project that will continue to expand."