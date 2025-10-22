Major restoration of Cambrian Railway building in Oswestry shortlisted for prestigious national award

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Shropshire Council, the restoration took place between July 2024 and May this year.

The project involved essential external repairs to prevent falling masonry, the safe removal of hazardous asbestos roof tiles - replaced with traditional Welsh slate - and the repainting of doors and windows in authentic Cambrian Railway colours. The scheme also included the installation of swift nesting boxes under the eaves and bat roosting tiles along the roof.

Now completed, the restoration has earned national recognition. One of the judges described it as an "outstanding major project" and "the best" they had judged, particularly commending what was achieved on a £1 million budget.

The Cambrian Railway building in Oswestry during the refurbishment project

Shropshire Council secured funding for the project through the UKSPF (Community and Place) and the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), with a combined contribution of £765,250.

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said: "We’re delighted that our work to restore this important building has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award. This is a real credit to the council’s property services team, who managed this project, and to the conservation experts from Phillips and Curry.

"This building holds significant cultural value for our community, and these essential repairs will ensure it remains safe and usable for future generations.

"Shropshire Council took possession of this historic building, to help secure a viable long term use for it. We’re committed to maintaining the heritage and integrity of this important site and we look forward to finding a suitable use for it so that it can continue to serve the community for many years to come."

The new roof and restored corbels. Picture: Shropshire Council

The Grade II-listed building originally opened in 1866 and served as both the Cambrian Railway headquarters and Oswestry railway station.

Since its closure as a station in 1966, it has had several uses. After suffering storm damage in 2022 and falling into further disrepair, Shropshire Council took possession of the building in early 2023. The ground floor is currently leased to Cambrian Heritage Railways.

Winners of the National Railway Heritage Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on December 3.