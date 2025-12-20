'You can't park there' say Shropshire police as motorist arrested after vehicle overturns

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in the Lower Hordley area at around 4pm on Sunday, December 14.

Officers from the Oswestry response team arrived to find a Range Rover on its side, blocking the road.The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Fire crews attended the scene and made the vehicle electrically safe before it was recovered.

A post by Oswestry and Ellesmere Police said: "Sorry you can't park there!

Upon officers’ arrival they found that the vehicle was indeed on its side and blocking the road, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue also in attendance, who assisted in making the vehicle ‘safe’ by disconnecting the battery.

"The driver of the vehicle was able to get themselves out of the vehicle before emergency services arrived and hung around long enough to get a lift to Shrewsbury custody suite having been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs.

"An officer remained with the vehicle until it was recovered from its predicament and the road reopened, with no injuries being reported at the time. This is another example of what can happen when under the influence of drink or drugs, so why risk doing it when your intention is to drive a vehicle afterwards!"