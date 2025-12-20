Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run in memory of young farmer raises more than £22,000 for charity

The Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run, held on Saturday, December 13, saw scores of farmers drive their tractors along a 38-mile route through Oswestry and 11 surrounding villages.

The event is held in memory of Will Roberts, from Gobowen, who was known as 'Choc' and died aged 26 from a brain tumour. Funds raised support local charity, the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Organisers have spent the past week counting donations received both in cash and via the event's JustGiving page. The total currently stands at more than £22,248 - over £2,000 more than last year - with donations still being accepted online.

Mike Lade, spokesman for the Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run, said: "We are amazed by the donations this year in the tight financial situations people find themselves in. Donations via Just Giving are still going up but the biggest increase was because we managed to get so many more bucket collectors on the streets.

"It’s never enough and we can’t get to be everywhere, but we managed to maximise the coverage by moving collectors around after tractors had passed. The decent weather was the final bonus."

The event is jointly organised by Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

More than 100 tractors, illuminated from front to back with a range of decorations, took part and were greeted by crowds of residents as they made their way through the area.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Support, added: "Over the years the Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run has been a truly incredible fundraising event for us.

"We'd like to take the opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in organising and supporting the event, in particular Dave and Sue Roberts who continue to fundraise for us in memory of their son Will.

"The level of organisation and dedication it takes to pull off an event of this nature is incredible, and to have over 100 tractors involved creates a truly magical spectacle for the residents of Oswestry and its surrounding villages. Raising over £22,000 is a phenomenal tribute to Will Roberts and his family."

The Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run will return next year on Saturday, December 12.

Donations can still be made via: www.justgiving.com/campaign/oswestryilluminatedtractorrun