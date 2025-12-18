Former Oswestry hotel to be turned into HMO as inspector overturns council's decision to reject

The former Smithfield Hotel in Salop Road will be turned into a 22-bed HMO after Jassy Sidhu, of Your Property Ventures, appealed Shropshire Council’s decision to reject the scheme.

It comes a week after Mr Sidhu was granted permission to convert a separate building in Cross Street into a HMO, following a successful appeal after councillors had rejected that scheme.

The Smithfield Hotel, also known as The Bear Hotel and most recently the Bullring Bar, closed in 2015.

Around two years later, plans to convert the Georgian building into apartments were given the green light by Shropshire Council.

While work began on the conversion, with the building being stripped internally, the development was never completed.

Mr Sidhu therefore submitted an application to convert the property into a 22-bed HMO.

Documents submitted by agents Creative Planning on behalf of Mr Sidhu said there would be seven en-suite bedrooms each on the ground and first floor, with eight on the second.

The former Smithfield Hotel in Salop Road, Oswestry, can now be turned into a 22-bed HMO following an appeal. Picture: Google

The plans added there would also be two kitchens and a communal living space while the existing cellar would be utilised as a laundry room and storage.

Seven parking spaces would be provided for residents and a nearby public car park would provide “sufficient parking” in the “highly sustainable area”, the agent said.

Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee considered the scheme on September 16. Planning officer Mark Perry said it met the minimum space standards for HMO accommodation and recommended it was granted approval.

However, the committee members were not convinced, with many raising concerns.

Councillor Carl Rowley (St Martins) proposed that it be rejected based on overintensity, insufficient facilities including waste, limited communal space, parking and highway safety, lack of outdoor amenity space, the impact on local services and infrastructure, and the impact on a conservation and heritage asset. His proposal was unanimously approved.

Mr Sidhu subsequently lodged an appeal, which was considered by planning inspector P Barton. The decision notice has how been published, with the inspector saying the appeal is allowed and planning permission granted.

P Barton said no more than 22 people will be allowed to live at the property at any one time, while there has to be a parking management strategy and provision for cycle and refuse storage.

The inspector said the main issues they had to consider were:

whether the proposed development would provide acceptable living conditions for future occupants, with regard to the provision of internal and external communal spaces

whether the proposed development would make adequate provision for refuse storage

the effect of the proposed parking provision on highway safety and public car parks in the town centre

whether the proposed development would preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the Oswestry Conservation Area (OCA), and its effect on the significance of the host building, a non-designated heritage asset (NDHA)

“Although the kitchens would be narrow, they would contain multiple hobs and ovens, sinks and drainers, as well as generous lengths of work surfaces,” said P Barton.

“These rooms would also have at least one window allowing daylight and outlook. Consequently, they would not feel constrained and would enable further social interaction between residents.

“Despite being enclosed on two sides by three-storey elevations containing bedroom windows, the external communal space would have a low-profile single-storey elevation and an open aspect to the other sides that are south and west facing.

“I found this space not to feel overbearing or unwelcoming and that it would provide sufficient space for the needs of future occupants, such as outdoor socialising and clothes drying.

“I see no reason why people crossing this space to gain access to the building’s rear entrance and its cycle storage, or the occupation of the adjacent bedrooms, would create a conflict with its use.”

They added that they were satisfied the proposed development would make adequate provision for refuse storage, while the parking provision “would have an acceptable effect on highway safety and public car parking in the town centre”.

They also felt the scheme would preserve the character and appearance of the OCA and would result in no harm to the significance of the building.

“Objections have been received from local residents and Oswestry Town Council, raising a range of concerns in addition to those already considered under the main issues,” the inspector said.

“The council’s officer report addresses these concerns and include relevant technical consultee responses. Based on the information before me, I have no compelling reason to reach a different view on those matters.”

The inspector added that a matter has also been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office but that is not within their jurisdiction, which is solely planning merits.