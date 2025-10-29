Almost seven acres of rural land near Oswestry to be sold at auction with low guide price next month

The land to the south of Weston Rhyn near Oswestry will be sold at auction on Friday, November 28 at Halls Holdings House in Shrewsbury.

The approximately 6.86 acre plot, that is said to be ideal for ideal for livestock including horses, has a guide price of between £60,000 and £70,000.

The land in Weston Rhyn near Oswestry. Picture: Rightmove/Halls

The land is currently contained within a single enclosure of pasture, featuring mature boundaries and the Morlas Brook running along the south-eastern edge. Halls Estate Agents said the site is well-suited for grazing all kinds of livestock, particularly horses, and highlighted its "quiet, unspoilt rural setting."

Access to the land is via a council-maintained lane, through double-opening metal gates, and the perimeter is secured with established hedging and fencing.

The Morlas Brook running along the south-eastern edge. Picture: Rightmove/Halls

Halls described the plot as: "A conveniently sized parcel of amenity land extending to around 6.86 acres, or thereabouts, at present retained within a single enclosure of pasture with mature boundaries and Morlas Brook to the south east, ideal for the grazing of all kinds of livestock, particularly horses, in a quiet unspoilt rural setting, close to the village of Weston Rhyn.

The 6.86-acre plot will be sold at public auction on Friday, November 28. Picture: Rightmove/Halls

"The land offers excellent potential for the grazing of a variety of livestock, or for those with equestrian interests."

