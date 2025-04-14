Firefighters rush to property fire in Shropshire village

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a property fire in Station Yard, Weston Rhyn, at 4:47pm today (Monday, April 14).

Two fire crews were dispatched from Oswestry with an operations officer in attendance.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a fire in the open that had spread to the exterior of a building.

The fire was out on arrival but crews used one hose reel yet and a thermal imaging camera to dampen down and extinguish the hot spots.

The incident concluded at 5:14pm.