Firefighters rush to property fire in Shropshire village
Firefighters were called to a property fire in a Shropshire village.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a property fire in Station Yard, Weston Rhyn, at 4:47pm today (Monday, April 14).
Two fire crews were dispatched from Oswestry with an operations officer in attendance.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found a fire in the open that had spread to the exterior of a building.
The fire was out on arrival but crews used one hose reel yet and a thermal imaging camera to dampen down and extinguish the hot spots.
The incident concluded at 5:14pm.