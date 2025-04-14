Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rush to property fire in Shropshire village

Firefighters were called to a property fire in a Shropshire village. 

By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Two fire crews were sent to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a property fire in Station Yard, Weston Rhyn, at 4:47pm today (Monday, April 14).

Two fire crews were dispatched from Oswestry with an operations officer in attendance.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a fire in the open that had spread to the exterior of a building. 

The fire was out on arrival but crews used one hose reel yet and a thermal imaging camera to dampen down and extinguish the hot spots. 

The incident concluded at 5:14pm. 

Similar stories
Most popular