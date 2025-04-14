Firefighters rescue man on stretcher after 5m embankment fall in Bridgnorth
Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a five-metre embankment.
Crews used a scoop stretcher to bring him to safety after the fall at Dingle View, Bridgnorth yesterday (April 13).
Paramedics were also on the scene and treated the man for minor injuries.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 3.12pm on Sunday, April 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘urgent’ in Bridgnorth .
“One person rescued from 5m down embankment using a scoop stretcher.”
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Wellington, and an operations officer was also in attendance.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an incident in Bridgnorth at 3.01pm on Sunday and sent an ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.
"On arrival, crews found a man who they assessed for minor injuries before discharging him at the scene with self-care advice.”