Firefighters tackle open fire in Bridgnorth woods
Firefighters rushed to an open fire in Bridgnorth this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the open fire in Upper Farmcote, Claverley, Bridgnorth, at 12:58pm today (Friday, April 11).
Crews, including the Incident Support Unit, rushed from Bridgnorth.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found 50 meters squared of scrubland and woodland alight.
They tackled the fire with a hose reel jet, fogging pump and beaters.
The incident concluded at 1:39pm.