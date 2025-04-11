Firefighters tackle open fire in Bridgnorth woods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the open fire in Upper Farmcote, Claverley, Bridgnorth, at 12:58pm today (Friday, April 11).

Crews, including the Incident Support Unit, rushed from Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth Fire Station responded to the fire in Claverley this afternoon. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Upon arrival, the firefighters found 50 meters squared of scrubland and woodland alight.

They tackled the fire with a hose reel jet, fogging pump and beaters.

The fire involved 50 meters squared of scrubland and woodland. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

The incident concluded at 1:39pm.