Firefighters tackle open fire in Bridgnorth woods

Firefighters rushed to an open fire in Bridgnorth this afternoon.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the open fire in Upper Farmcote, Claverley, Bridgnorth, at 12:58pm today (Friday, April 11). 

Crews, including the Incident Support Unit, rushed from Bridgnorth. 

Bridgnorth Fire Station responded to the fire in Claverley this afternoon. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station
Upon arrival, the firefighters found 50 meters squared of scrubland and woodland alight.

They tackled the fire with a hose reel jet, fogging pump and beaters. 

The fire involved 50 meters squared of scrubland and woodland. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station
The incident concluded at 1:39pm. 

