Oswestry museum needs you! Volunteers wanted to bring history to life

Oswestry museum receives around 5,000 visitors each year but the town council say they are in need of some fresh blood.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “This has been another great year with over 5,000 visitors coming through the doors of the museum from all over the world, while here they visit the shops cafés and restaurants, stay in the B&B and hotels in the area.

“Some have returned home to the town where they grew up to see the many changes of our great town and some have found themselves on pictures of schools in the museum and one young man found himself pictured as a young soldier saluting the mayor.

“We are now on the search for Volunteers to help run Oswestry Town Museum on Wednesdays and Fridays.

.Museum Directors Mark Hignett and Cass Killow preparing for the opening of Oswestry Museum

“This could be flexible to suit your availability and work sharing is also a possibility we really do need your help.

“A volunteer role is important to us bringing history to so many visitors of our lovely town which dates to the first settlement of around 800BC.

“Your role would be to open for 10.00 am and close at 3.00pm, greet and meet our Lovely visitors.

“Come on in and have a chat with us and be apart of Oswestry Town Museum team. Looking forward to seeing you.”

Anybody interested should call Mark or Harriet on 01691 780042 or email: info@oswestrytownmuseum.co.uk