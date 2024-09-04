Town art exhibition to conclude summer programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry Arts group, Cultural Connections, is finishing its 'Love Oswestry Summer of Art' programme celebrating creativity and culture in the town, from July through to the end of September.

The 'ART-efact' exhibition will be held in the old Yoga Centre in Smithfield Road, Oswestry, and opens at 10am on Friday, September 6.

It will continues on market days, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm, until Saturday, September 28.

During the ART-efact Art residency, four talented local artists have worked with the town council archives, town museum and met with local experts to explore Oswestry’s history and stories.

Throughout the residency, the artists have delivered public workshops that have allowed local people to shape and inform their work.

The exhibition will feature poetry and audio that explore the theme of love with pieces shaped by the Gilbert and Gorden love letters.

Alongside these pieces, there will be paintings, drawings, and installation works inspired by the theme, Art Across the Borders, that reflect Oswestry’s unique border town identity.

It will also feature some work made in workshops with the local community.

The exhibition will form a part of Oswestry’s Heritage Open Days programme, with the theme of ‘Routes, Networks, Connections’.