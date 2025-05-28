Stitch by Stitch - Contemporary Fine Art Textiles exhibition in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The vision behind Stitch by Stitch was clear: to highlight the extraordinary diversity, innovation, and depth within the textile arts. Through a strong and varied body of work, the exhibition demonstrates how textiles have transcended traditional boundaries to firmly claim their place within the realm of fine art.

Featuring nationally and internationally recognized artists, the exhibition offers a compelling reflection of current themes, contemporary explorations, and a high standard of craftsmanship. Every piece speaks to a commitment to concept, technique, and creativity, challenging perceptions and inspiring a deeper appreciation for textiles as a powerful, dynamic medium.

We invite you to journey through these works, each one stitched not only with thread, but with imagination, passion, and the enduring spirit of artistic innovation.

Sunlit Valley silk paint and machine embroidery by Alison Holt

Alison says: "We will have over 120 textile artworks on display. It's been great to get together with Suzette to bring this textile event to Oswestry again. We would love to see a lot of visitors enjoying the exhibition too either at our Opening Event on Saturday 5 July or during the 8 week run"

Siarabanc A combination of print, paint and stitch by Haf Weighton

Suzette says: "We are delighted to welcome over 40 of the artists into the Willow Gallery during the 8 week exhibition. These are free events when the public can Meet the Artists. Every Saturday at least 3 or 4 artists will be in the gallery talking about their process."

Artemis: Icon Hand embroidery on linen by Ruth OLeary

Event details:

Venue - The Willow Gallery, Oswestry, SY11 1AD

Date - 5 July - 30 August

For more information, visit alisonholt.co.uk/sbs25/index.php or willowgalleryoswestry.org or Instagram @stitchbystitch_2025

Endangered Red Panda Freemotion stitch on painted calico By Susan Fielding

The Fox Took The Low Road Machine and hand stitching, collage by Suzette Smart

Head in the clouds Sewing thread and nails on canvas By Perspicere