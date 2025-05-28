Stitch by Stitch - Contemporary Fine Art Textiles exhibition in Oswestry
Stitch by Stitch 2025 is more than an exhibition—it is a celebration of the rich and evolving world of textile art. Curated by local textile artists Suzette Smart and Alison Holt, this remarkable showcase brings together the talents of both established and emerging artists, each exploring the endless possibilities of stitch, fabric, and mixed media. Following on from the success of this exhibition in 2023 Stitch by Stitch is back, bigger and better than ever.
The vision behind Stitch by Stitch was clear: to highlight the extraordinary diversity, innovation, and depth within the textile arts. Through a strong and varied body of work, the exhibition demonstrates how textiles have transcended traditional boundaries to firmly claim their place within the realm of fine art.
Featuring nationally and internationally recognized artists, the exhibition offers a compelling reflection of current themes, contemporary explorations, and a high standard of craftsmanship. Every piece speaks to a commitment to concept, technique, and creativity, challenging perceptions and inspiring a deeper appreciation for textiles as a powerful, dynamic medium.
We invite you to journey through these works, each one stitched not only with thread, but with imagination, passion, and the enduring spirit of artistic innovation.
Alison says: "We will have over 120 textile artworks on display. It's been great to get together with Suzette to bring this textile event to Oswestry again. We would love to see a lot of visitors enjoying the exhibition too either at our Opening Event on Saturday 5 July or during the 8 week run"
Suzette says: "We are delighted to welcome over 40 of the artists into the Willow Gallery during the 8 week exhibition. These are free events when the public can Meet the Artists. Every Saturday at least 3 or 4 artists will be in the gallery talking about their process."
Event details:
Venue - The Willow Gallery, Oswestry, SY11 1AD
Date - 5 July - 30 August
For more information, visit alisonholt.co.uk/sbs25/index.php or willowgalleryoswestry.org or Instagram @stitchbystitch_2025