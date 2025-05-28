Shropshire Star
Close

Stitch by Stitch - Contemporary Fine Art Textiles exhibition in Oswestry

Stitch by Stitch 2025 is more than an exhibition—it is a celebration of the rich and evolving world of textile art. Curated by local textile artists Suzette Smart and Alison Holt, this remarkable showcase brings together the talents of both established and emerging artists, each exploring the endless possibilities of stitch, fabric, and mixed media. Following on from the success of this exhibition in 2023 Stitch by Stitch is back, bigger and better than ever.

By contributor alison holt
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The vision behind Stitch by Stitch was clear: to highlight the extraordinary diversity, innovation, and depth within the textile arts. Through a strong and varied body of work, the exhibition demonstrates how textiles have transcended traditional boundaries to firmly claim their place within the realm of fine art.

Featuring nationally and internationally recognized artists, the exhibition offers a compelling reflection of current themes, contemporary explorations, and a high standard of craftsmanship. Every piece speaks to a commitment to concept, technique, and creativity, challenging perceptions and inspiring a deeper appreciation for textiles as a powerful, dynamic medium.

We invite you to journey through these works, each one stitched not only with thread, but with imagination, passion, and the enduring spirit of artistic innovation.

Sunlit Valley silk paint and machine embroidery by Alison Holt
Sunlit Valley silk paint and machine embroidery by Alison Holt

Alison says: "We will have over 120 textile artworks on display. It's been great to get together with Suzette to bring this textile event to Oswestry again. We would love to see a lot of visitors enjoying the exhibition too either at our Opening Event on Saturday 5 July or during the 8 week run"

Siarabanc A combination of print, paint and stitch by Haf Weighton
Siarabanc A combination of print, paint and stitch by Haf Weighton

Suzette says: "We are delighted to welcome over 40 of the artists into the Willow Gallery during the 8 week exhibition. These are free events when the public can Meet the Artists. Every Saturday at least 3 or 4 artists will be in the gallery talking about their process."

Artemis: Icon Hand embroidery on linen by Ruth OLeary
Artemis: Icon Hand embroidery on linen by Ruth OLeary

Event details:

Endangered Red Panda Freemotion stitch on painted calico By Susan Fielding
Endangered Red Panda Freemotion stitch on painted calico By Susan Fielding
The Fox Took The Low Road Machine and hand stitching, collage by Suzette Smart
The Fox Took The Low Road Machine and hand stitching, collage by Suzette Smart
Head in the clouds Sewing thread and nails on canvas By Perspicere
Head in the clouds Sewing thread and nails on canvas By Perspicere
Cultivation Free machine embroidery and applique By Darren Ball
Cultivation Free machine embroidery and applique By Darren Ball

Similar stories

Most popular