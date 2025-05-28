Has a man with a beard asked you for cash for fuel in Oswestry? Police appeal for help to trace suspicious driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In an alert posted today (May 28), PCSO Charles Iremonger said the incident occurred in the area of Laburnum Drive.

A man described as being in his early 30s with a beard, short back and sides hair and wearing a black jacket, reportedly asked residents for cash for fuel.

Police said the man was seen getting into the driver's seat of a vehicle before driving off.

PCSO Iremonger said the Oswestry Central Safer Neighbourhood Team have a "partial" registration plate number but are asking residents if they have been approached by a man asking for money and if they have any further details about the vehicle that was seen.

Residents with any information can email: charlie.iremonger@westmercia.police.uk