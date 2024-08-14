See our photos of huge Oswestry mural packed with cute details inspired by town's past and present

Located on the outside wall of the indoor market, off Bailey Head, the new colourful artwork captures images of goods visitors can find inside including fresh fish, flowers, books, cakes, coffee and collectibles.

Measuring six metres wide and three meres high, the new mural features images of local buildings, landmarks and Ghost the cat, a much-loved feline who lives in the area and is well-known in the town centre. There is also an interactive feature where people can take selfies or pictures holding a bunch of balloons that have been painted by the mural, and are also on sale in the market.

The market mural is part of Oswestry Town Council's project to 'spruce up the market' with funding from the UK Government. Other planned improvements include new flooring and lighting, better access, and a new heritage clock for the front of the market hall.

Of the six final artists that were shortlisted from a large number of submissions for the mural, artists Sarah Parkinson and Debbie Carr (aka SparkyAuthor and DoodleDeb) were chosen by public vote to install their design on the side of the market.

The pair have worked on their mural for more than a week, and are delighted with how it's come out.

Unveiling of the Oswestry mural on the side of the indoor market. Artist Debbie Carr 'Doodle Deb' and Sarah Parkinson 'Sparky Author' who created and painted the mural, pictured with Mayor Mike Isherwood, mayoress Jemma Isherwood, local children and market traders

The artists said in a statement: "This has been a labour of love. To perfect our original design concept on such a large scale, whilst being able to add so many tiny important details has been challenging yet so rewarding. We've worked really hard planning this epic task and would like to thank everyone who has helped us.

"Griffiths Hire Shops for the scaffolding and particularly to Dyfan, Morgans Decorators for the paint, SDPS for the vinyl templates for the word 'Oswestry', council staff for being on hand whenever we needed them and always with a smile, and to all the people of Oswestry who have literally shown up each day, excited and buzzing to see the progress through the week."

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mike Isherwood added: "The mural is a great advert for our indoor market and a wonderful addition to our town, bursting with colour and fun. The design draws inspiration from our fantastic array of market traders and to our town’s heritage.

Aspects of the huge mural

"Sarah and Deb are rightly feeling happy and proud. They have created a lasting celebration of our market for all to enjoy."