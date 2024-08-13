Take a look at Oswestry's amazing market mural
Oswestry's market mural is taking shape as artists have entered their second week painting the walls of Powis Market Hall.
By Luke Powell
Earlier this year, artists were invited by Oswestry Town Council to submit concepts for a large-scale mural to be installed on the property's outside wall as part of plans to 'spruce up the town's market' thanks to external funding from the Government, secured by the town's council.
Artists were asked that the designs were a 'celebration' of the market and town, and also to provide details of materials to be used, timescales, safety considerations and the expected durability of the mural.