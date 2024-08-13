Take a look at Oswestry's amazing market mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this year, artists were invited by Oswestry Town Council to submit concepts for a large-scale mural to be installed on the property's outside wall as part of plans to 'spruce up the town's market' thanks to external funding from the Government, secured by the town's council.

Winning artists Sarah Parkinson and Debbie Carr who have created the mural, picture: Oswestry Town Council

Artists were asked that the designs were a 'celebration' of the market and town, and also to provide details of materials to be used, timescales, safety considerations and the expected durability of the mural.