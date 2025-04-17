Police appeal after people seen checking doors of properties at night in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO Charles Iremonger said police have received reports of people checking the front and back doors of properties in the Monkmoor Road/Monkmoor Court area of the town.

No items have been reported as stolen but police are appealing for CCTV footage or information about the individuals.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Over the last couple of weeks West Mercia Police have had reports relating to persons checking both front and rear doors of properties during the late evenings/night time.

"Thankfully, nothing has been stolen. This has been happening in the Monkmoor Road/Monkmoor Court area of Oswestry and your Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking for any information about this or any CCTV footage."