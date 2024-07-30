Woman found dead at Shropshire level crossing is named

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nicola Mary Peete was discovered at the Weston Rhyn level crossing near Oswestry on July 18 this year.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shropshire Coroner's Court at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, and was told she was born in Oxfordshire, was retired and lived in Station Road, Weston Rhyn.

British Transport Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight after reports of a fatality. West Mercia Police was also in attendance.

The body was later identified as Ms Peete. Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to December 5.