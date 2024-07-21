Tractor and 'several hay bales' destroyed by fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.07am reporting the incident at Knockin Heath off the B4396, between Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Two crews were sent from Oswestry Fire Station as well as an operations officer.

One tractor and several hay bales were destroyed by the fire. Crews used two hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze whilst using breathing apparatus.

The Environment Agency and Shropshire Highways were notified of a hydraulic oil spill on the road that was caused by the fire.

Environmental mats were used on the road's drains to clear the oil.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.30pm.