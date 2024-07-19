Oswestry woman celebrates 103rd birthday with more than 300 cards from well-wishers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Peggy Newnes lives at Meadowbrook Care Home in Gobowen, Shropshire.

Earlier this month, Elle O’Hara from the care home appealed for people to send in birthday cards, in the hope they can accumulate 103 cards to match Peggy's age.

But on Wednesday, as Peggy reached her 103-year milestone, she was greeted by 311 cards sent from people across Shropshire and beyond - she even received a card form a 102-year-old.

Peggy Newnes of Meadowbrook Care Home in Oswestry has turned 103 years old

Elle O'Hara said: "She has had the most amazing day and would like to thank everyone for their kindness and to those that took the time to send her well wishes. Over 300 cards sent in, we are overwhelmed and so very thankful.

"Peggy has spent the day celebrating with everyone and her family. We have had entertainment here out in the garden whilst we finally had some sunshine

"Thank you all for your support in making a 103rd birthday extra special with love, kindness and happiness."

Peggy had moved to Meadowbrook in 2020 with her late husband George. He was a former member of Bomber Command and Peggy was also based at RAF Shawbury during the war where she worked on bombers.

Peggy, who is the eldest of three, although her younger brothers David and Ted are sadly deceased, grew up around Oswestry, Sansaw Heath and Atcham.