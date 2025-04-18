Man and dog rescued from flat fire in Oswestry caused by cooking - dog provided with oxygen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 12.29pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire within a flat at Windridge Court.

Three fire crews were sent from Oswestry, Ellesmere and Chirk to the scene. Police and ambulance crews also attended.

Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with smoke coming from a first-floor flat.

Firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and rescued one man and a dog.

The man was taken into care by paramedics while the dog was given oxygen therapy at the scene before being taken to a vet.

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking that was left unattended.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The flat's kitchen was heavily smoke-damaged.

Crews remained at the scene to make sure the scene was safe and will continue to visit throughout the day.

A post by Oswestry Fire Station said: "At 12.29pm today, three fire engines from Oswestry, Ellesmere and Chirk were mobilised to a house fire in a block of flats at Windridge Court, Oswestry.

"On arrival, crews were faced with smoke issuing from a first-floor flat. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters entered the property and rescued one male, who was handed into the care of the ambulance service for treatment.

"A dog was also rescued, given oxygen therapy on scene and later taken to a local vet. Kitchen left heavily smoke-damaged.

"The fire, caused by cooking left unattended, was quickly brought under control using a hose line and a hose reel. A positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fan was used to clear smoke from the building and thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure no further fire spread.

"Police were in attendance, supporting with traffic control and scene safety. All surrounding roads are now back open.

"Firefighters remained on scene to carry out safety checks and provide reassurance to neighbours. Safe and well visits will be carried out in the area later today.

"Strong, quick teamwork from fire crews today another reminder that unattended cooking can quickly turn dangerous. Please stay safe, keep an eye on what’s cooking. It only takes seconds for fire to start."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.