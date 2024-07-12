Appeal to help Peggy celebrate being 103 years young
A Shropshire care home is appealing for help to make one of their residents celebrate her 103-year-old birthday next week.
Peggy Newnes lives at Meadowbrook Care Home in Gobowen, Shropshire and is celebrating her birthday next Wednesday.
Her care home is appealing for people to send in birthday cards, in the hope they can accumulate 103 cards to match her age.
Elle O’Hara from Meadowbrook said: "
On July 17 our lovely resident Peggy will be a 103 years young so we here at Meadowbrook Care Home would love to get 103 cards for her. She said Peggy, was very "strong-willed" but enjoyed a whisky in the evening. Peggy had moved to the care home in 2020 with her late husband George. He was a former member of Bomber Command and Peggy was also based at RAF Shawbury during the war where she worked on bombers.
If you wish to send a card to Peggy to help celebrate her 103rd birthday, the address is:
Meadowbrook Care Home
Twmpath lane
Gobowen
SY10 7HD